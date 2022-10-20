"Sunny, dry and warm weather" is in the forecast again Thursday, which could see a high near 74, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
Thursday's expected high is 11 degrees warmer than the normal maximum temperature of 63 for Oct. 20, based on data from 1991-2020. Wednesday's Red Flag warnings across most of the northeastern plains and in El Paso County have been rescinded, though the NWS emphasized dry conditions Thursday.
Friday and Saturday are both expected to see sunny highs in the lower 70s before wintry weather could begin to make its way into the area toward the end of the weekend. Sunday could see a 30% chance of rain showers and a cooler high near 62 before Monday brings an expected high near 51 and possible snow and rain showers.
Today and tomorrow are looking very dry, sunny, and warm! An incoming storm system will bring impactful weather to the region this weekend. #cowx pic.twitter.com/oTCeAYB5Dc— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) October 20, 2022
Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.
Today: Sunny, with a high near 74. North wind 5-10 mph becoming light and variable.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 74. North northwest wind 10-15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 70. West northwest wind 10-15 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon.
Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. Breezy, with a southwest wind 10-15 mph increasing to 20-25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.