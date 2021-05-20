After patches of morning fog clear up, Colorado Springs is expected to be dry, warm and sunny Thursday, the National Weather Service in Pueblo said.
Thursday temperatures are expected to reach a high of 78 degrees with 5 to 15 mph winds and sunny skies, the agency said.
Overnight, skies stay mostly clear with temperatures dipping to 51 degrees and winds blowing between 5 to 15 mph, the weather service said.
Chances of rain and thunderstorms return Friday and into the weekend, the weather service said.
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service.
Friday: Increasing clouds, with a high near 79 degrees winds between 5 to 10 mph becoming south 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m.
Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 73 degrees and winds between 5 to 15 mph. A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with winds between 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph and gusts up to 30 mph. A 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 77 and winds between 5 to 15 mph.