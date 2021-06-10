Temperatures are expected to climb into the 90s in Colorado Springs Thursday along with some strong breezes, the National Weather Service in Pueblo said.
Thursday skies will likely be partly sunny with temperatures hitting 92 degrees, well above the average 80 degree high for June 10, the agency said.
Gusty winds start out between 15 and 20 mph but gusts could reach 35 mph, the weather service said.
Overnight skies stay mostly clear with a low around 56 degrees. Winds could get up to 35 mph but most breezes are forecast between 15 to 20 mph and could ease up to between 10 to 15 mph, the agency said.
Friday's high will dip to 79 degrees but the rest of the weekend is expected to be in the 90s with sunny skies. Chances of rain and thunderstorms appear Monday afternoon, the weather service said.
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service:
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 79 degrees and winds between 10 to 15 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 90 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph becoming dropping to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 93 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 92 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph. A 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m.