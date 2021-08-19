Scattered storms are likely to hit Colorado Springs Thursday followed by a stretch of sunshine, the National Weather Service in Pueblo said.
Thursday starts off partly sunny then a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms kick in after 1 p.m., the agency said.
Temperatures are likely to reach a high of 88 degrees with mild to moderate winds, the weather service said.
More storms are expected before 10pm. at a 10% chance, the agency said.
Overnight temperature are likely to drop to 55 degrees with moderate winds, the weather service said.
Friday though Monday is predicted to be nothing but sunshine with temperatures in the 80s and 90s, the agency said.
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 84 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 81 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 10 to 15 mph.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 91 degrees and winds between 5 to 15 mph.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 91 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph.