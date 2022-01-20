Click or tap here for a list of school closures and delays
Early risers are expected to experience some dense fog Thursday morning in Colorado Springs and across southern El Paso County, thanks to visibility of less than a quarter-mile, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
A dense fog advisory is in effect until 9 a.m.
Academy District 20 is on a two-hour delay Thursday morning, along with school districts in Calhan, Canon City, Ellicott, Fremont and Florence, Hanover, Miami-Yoder and Peyton.
Those who start their day later could see a high near 37 degrees with sunny skies and light winds, the weather service predicts. But expect more wintery conditions Friday, with up to a 60% chance of snow in Colorado Springs and accumulation of about a half-inch.
Friday's high temp is expected to be around 40 degrees.
Saturday's forecast calls for a high of 38 degrees, followed by temps in the 50s on Saturday; both days are expected to be sunny.
Here's the upcoming forecast from the National Weather Service.
Thursday: Areas of dense freezing fog before 9 a.m. Mostly cloudy through mid-morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 37. South southeast wind 5-10 mph.
Friday: Snow likely, mainly after 3 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 40. North wind 5-15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half-inch possible.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 38. Northwest wind 5-10 mph becoming south in the morning.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 50. West northwest wind 5-10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.