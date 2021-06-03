Colorado Springs might see afternoon showers and thunderstorms cloud over sunny skies Thursday, the National Weather Service in Pueblo predicted.
Thursday will likely reach a high of 80 degrees with mostly sunny skies and soft breezes around 5 mph, the weather service said.
Forecasters predict a 10% chance of rain and thunderstorms possible after 5 p.m., the agency said.
Friday is the only upcoming day without signs of rain or thunderstorms, the weather service said.
Temperatures make their way toward the 90s with a high of 89 degrees Saturday, the agency said.
Afternoon storms and 80 degree heat is forecast into early next week, the weather service said
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service:
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 86 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Saturday: Increasing clouds, with a high near 89 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph. A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon.
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 83 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph. A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph. A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon.