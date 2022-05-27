Colorado Springs is expecting a warm, cloudy Friday with highs near 87. Thunderstorms are possible after 1 p.m.

"Some isolated thunderstorms will develop later in the afternoon and evening over the mountains and move over the adjacent plains and along the I-25 corridor. Some dry lightning is possible which could spark a fire," according to a Tweet from the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

Sun, wind and possible thunderstorms are on the forecast for the Memorial Day weekend.

Saturday is expected to be partly sunny with a breezes at 10-15 mph. Windy conditions may continue into Sunday and Monday, with wind gusts up to 35 mph both days.

Afternoon thunderstorms are also possible on Sunday and Memorial Day. Temps will cool off slightly with highs in the 70s.

Here's the forecast from the National Weather Service:

Today: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. Increasing clouds, with a high near 87. Northwest wind 5-10 mph becoming west 10-15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with a northwest wind 5-10 mph becoming south southwest 15-20 mph in the morning.

Sunday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 10-15 mph becoming south southwest 15-20 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.

Memorial Day: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy, with a west wind 10-15 mph becoming south 15-20 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.