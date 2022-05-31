WEATHER FEATURE

A heavy fog covers Garden of the Gods as seen from the trails at Red Rocks Open Space on Tuesday September 26, 2017 in Colorado Springs, Colorado. (Photo by Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette).

 DOUGAL BROWNLIE

Colorado Springs is expecting mostly sunny skies and highs in the 60s, with a chance of thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon.

According to the National Weather Service, rain and thunderstorms Tuesday could continue overnight into early afternoon Wednesday with an 80% chance of precipitation.

Temps are expected to cool off Wednesday with highs in the 50s, but warm back up on Thursday with a high near 72. Highs in the 80s are predicted for Friday.

Afternoon thunderstorms are on the forecast for Thursday and Friday.

Here's the forecast from the National Weather Service:

Today: A 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. North wind 5-15 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon.

Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after midnight. Low around 42. Breezy, with an east wind 10-20 mph becoming north after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 7 a.m., then showers likely between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m., then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. High near 58. North wind 5-10 mph becoming east southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. Southwest wind 5-15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Friday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. South wind 5-15 mph.

