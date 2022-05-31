Colorado Springs is expecting mostly sunny skies and highs in the 60s, with a chance of thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon.

According to the National Weather Service, rain and thunderstorms Tuesday could continue overnight into early afternoon Wednesday with an 80% chance of precipitation.

Temps are expected to cool off Wednesday with highs in the 50s, but warm back up on Thursday with a high near 72. Highs in the 80s are predicted for Friday.

Afternoon thunderstorms are on the forecast for Thursday and Friday.

Here's the forecast from the National Weather Service:

Today: A 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. North wind 5-15 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon.

Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after midnight. Low around 42. Breezy, with an east wind 10-20 mph becoming north after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 7 a.m., then showers likely between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m., then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. High near 58. North wind 5-10 mph becoming east southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. Southwest wind 5-15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Friday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. South wind 5-15 mph.