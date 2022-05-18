In a tweet Wednesday morning, the National Weather Service in Pueblo summed up the upcoming forecast this way:
"Mother Nature is going to throw a variety of weather at us over the next several days, including the potential for severe thunderstorms today across the southeast plains, HIGH FIRE DANGER for Thursday, followed by snow and cold for Friday and Saturday."
In Colorado Springs, Wednesday's forecast calls for a high near 79 degrees with a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms starting in the early afternoon, the weather service predicts. That forecast is followed by sunshine and temps in the high 80s on Thursday, with winds blowing up to 25 mph.
High temps are expected to drop to the 50s on Friday, with possible snow falling that night, the weather service says.
"Stay weather aware," the NWS tweeted.
Here's the upcoming forecast from the National Weather Service.
Wednesday: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. West northwest wind 5-15 mph becoming south southeast in the morning. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 5-10 mph becoming west southwest 15-25 mph in the morning.
Friday: A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 53. North northeast wind around 15 mph becoming east in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Friday night: Rain showers before 8 p.m., then rain and snow showers between 8 p.m.-midnight, then snow showers likely after midnight. Some thunder is also possible. Low around 31. North wind 10-15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of 1-2 inches possible.
Saturday: A chance of snow showers before 11 a.m., then a chance of rain and snow showers between 11-3 p.m., then a chance of rain showers after 3 p.m. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45. North wind around 10 mph becoming east southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Saturday night: A 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. East southeast wind around 10 mph becoming southwest after midnight.