Temperatures in Colorado Springs could reach into the mid-80s on Monday with possible rain and thunderstorms in the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
Meanwhile, high fire danger returns to the mountains, valleys and along the Interstate 25 corridor. The weather service adds that "isolated strong to severe thunderstorms" are possible across the southeastern plans.
Similar conditions are expected in Colorado Springs on Tuesday, with a high near 85 degrees and possible showers in the afternoon, the weather service says.
Here's the upcoming forecast from the National Weather Service.
Monday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 4 and 5 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon.
Tuesday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.
Wednesday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. West northwest wind 5 to 15 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.