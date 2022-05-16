Cheyenne Mountain Zoo is home to five African lions: parents Abuto and Lomela, and their three children, daughter Elsa, and sons Boma and Aslan. The parents and Elsa live together as a tiny pride, and the brothers live together. In the wild, a pride is made up of all females with one or two males who breed with the ladies. When male cubs get big and strong enough, they fight with the existing male lion to get control of the pride. The losers of those battles are kicked out of the group and left to fend for themselves.