In Colorado Springs, Thursday's forecast calls for sun and a high near 88 degrees, with windy conditions and gusts as high as 40 mph.

The warm weather will be followed by a dramatic shift into colder temps on Friday, with a high of 57 degrees and a 60% chance of showers.

A late season snowstorm could bring new snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches overnight on Friday, with an additional 1 to 3 possible on Saturday. Temps are expected to dip into the 30s Friday and Saturday night.

Highs over the weekend will be in the 50s.

"Unseasonably cold Saturday and Sunday morning," The National Weather Service in Pueblo said in a Tweet.

Here's the upcoming forecast from the National Weather Service.

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with a north wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west southwest 15 to 25 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.

Friday: A slight chance of showers before noon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between noon and 3pm, then showers likely after 3pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 57. Breezy, with a northeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday Night: Rain showers before 9pm, then rain and snow showers between 9pm and 1am, then snow showers after 1am. Low around 32. Breezy, with a north wind 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches possible.

Saturday: Snow showers before noon, then rain and snow showers likely. High near 41. East wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.

Saturday Night: A chance of rain and snow showers before 2am, then a chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.