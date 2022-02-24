Click or tap here for the latest closures and delays
It's not exactly a complete turnaround, but Colorado Springs is expected to see warmer weather starting Thursday.
The forecast calls for mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the mid-20s, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo. It is a significant change compared to earlier in the week, when El Paso County had what the weather service called "dangerously" low wind chill values.
Colorado Springs produced a wind chill of minus-38 degrees early Wednesday, the weather service reported.
"Snow tapers off this morning but wind chills are brutal again," Gazette news partner KKTV reported Thursday morning. "Plan on wind chills near -15 to -30 degrees for the morning hours. A few light snow showers will linger, but additional accumulation is unlikely. Roads are slick and covered in snow."
Temps are projected to increase this weekend, with temps in the 30s and 40s.
"Southern Colorado temperatures will remain much below average today," the weather service said in a tweet Thursday morning. "This will start to change tomorrow though, as a warming trend starts. Temperatures will still be slightly below average at first, but will quickly warm to above average temperatures by early next week!"
Here is the seven-day forecast from the National Weather Service.
Thursday: A 30% chance of snow showers, mainly before 7 a.m. Cloudy through mid-morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 24. Wind chill values between -5 and -15. West wind 5-10 mph becoming east southeast in the morning.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 33. Wind chill values between -5 and 5. North northwest wind 5-10 mph becoming southeast in the morning.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 41. West northwest wind 5-10 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 57. West northwest wind 5-10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 57. West southwest wind around 10 mph.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 61. West northwest wind around 10 mph becoming southwest in the morning.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 63. West wind around 10 mph becoming south southwest in the morning.