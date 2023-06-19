081421-news-weather.jpg

Sandy Parrott plays with her 10-month-old daughter, Cleo, and dog, Rainbow, in Bear Creek Regional Park Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, as the Colorado Springs area had a break from the hot weather and smoky skies from the wildfires burning in the western United States. The Parrott family moved from New Zealand to Colorado Springs in July. The weekend forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 80s. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)

 Christian Murdock/The Gazette

Will the Pikes Peak region see temperatures in the 90s Monday?

Colorado Springs residents can expect sunny skies Monday with a high near 89, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo. Light and variable wind becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

The average high for Colorado Springs for June 19 is 84, but today the city shouldn't come near the record high of 97 degrees in 2016.

Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. North wind 5 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 85. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Thursday: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. North northwest wind 5 to 15 mph becoming east southeast in the afternoon.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

Tags