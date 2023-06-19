Will the Pikes Peak region see temperatures in the 90s Monday?

Colorado Springs residents can expect sunny skies Monday with a high near 89, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo. Light and variable wind becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

The average high for Colorado Springs for June 19 is 84, but today the city shouldn't come near the record high of 97 degrees in 2016.

Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. North wind 5 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 85. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Thursday: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. North northwest wind 5 to 15 mph becoming east southeast in the afternoon.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. South wind 5 to 15 mph.