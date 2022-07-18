The temperature high in Colorado Springs is expected to reach near 94 Monday, closing in on the record high of 95 for July 18 set in 2003, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
A 20% chance of rain is also forecast for the area, and other parts of the eastern plains may reach into the 100s today.
Near record high temperatures today with thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. #COWX pic.twitter.com/BDDeAmDbrI— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) July 18, 2022
Showers and thunderstorms are "likely" in the early to mid-afternoon over the next two days. Tuesday is expected to see a high near 95, while a mostly sunny Wednesday may reach 91.
A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon and temperature highs in the low 90s are forecast for both Thursday and Friday.
Here's the forecast from the National Weather Service:
Today: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Increasing clouds, with a high near 94. Light and variable wind becoming south 5-10 mph in the afternoon. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 3 p.m. Increasing clouds, with a high near 95. North northwest wind 5-15 mph becoming east in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Wednesday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between noon and 3 p.m., then showers and thunderstorms likely after 3 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. North northwest wind 10-15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Thursday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Sunny, with a high near 92. Northwest wind 5-15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.
Friday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Sunny, with a high near 95. Northwest wind 10-15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.