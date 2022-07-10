Colorado Springs residents should prepare for oppressive heat on Sunday as temperatures are expected to tie a record high for the date, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
The weather agency predicts the high to be near 97 degrees, which would tie a record set on July 10, 1954, according to NWS data.
After noon, there is about a 20% chance of rain.
Wind will be north-northeast at 5 to 15 mph. New rainfall will amount to less than a tenth of an inch, but could be higher in areas hit by thunderstorms.
A 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms, with some developing between noon and 3:00 p.m., should cool things down a little Monday, according to the weather service. Monday's high is expected to be around 82 degrees.
The possibility of storms continues into the night mainly before midnight.
It will be breezy with a north-northwest wind of 10 to 15 mph becoming north 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
Tuesday will see a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. The high will be near 79, with a south wind of 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
Here's the forecast from the National Weather Service:
Sunday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms with a high near 94. North-northwest wind 5 to 15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.
Monday: A 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms with a high near 84. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
Tuesday: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms with a high near 79. South wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
Wednesday: A 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon with a high near 88. South-southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.
Thursday: Sunny with a high near 82. West-southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.
Friday: Sunny with a high near 92. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south-southeast in the afternoon.