Upcoming days in Colorado Springs are expected to warm up into the weekend, the National Weather Service in Pueblo said.
Wednesday's high temperature is likely to reach 54 degrees with mostly sunny skies, the agency said.
Overnight lows drop down to 31 degrees with mostly clear skies, the weather service said.
Thursday rebounds to 62 degrees with temperatures steadily increasing through the weekend to a high of 72 degrees Saturday and Sunday, the agency said.
No precipitation is expected during the upcoming stretch, the weather service said.
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 62 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 69 degrees and winds between 10 to 15 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 72 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 72 degrees and winds around 10 mph.