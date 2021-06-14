Monday is likely the last dry day before a spree of afternoon thunderstorms this week in Colorado Springs, the National Weather Service in Pueblo said.
Temperatures are likely to reach 92 degrees, approaching the record high for June 14 of 94 degrees, the agency said.
Aside from heat, Monday's forecast includes sunny skies and light breezes between 5 and 10 mph, the weather service said.
Overnight skies are expected to be mostly clear with a low of 62 degrees and mild winds between 5 and 10 mph, the agency said.
Tuesday will likely start a trend of sunny days with late afternoon rain and thunderstorms for the week. Temperatures are forecast to stay in the 80s and 90s all week, the weather service said.
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service:
Tuesday: Sunny with a high near 96 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. There's a 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4 p.m. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny with a high near 97 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph. A 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 95 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph. A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87 and winds between 5 to 10 mph. A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m.