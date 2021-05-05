Slight chances of spotty rain showers and thunderstorms are possible in Colorado Spring Wednesday, the National Weather Service in Pueblo said.
The strongest portions of today's storms could bring lightning, harsh winds and small hail, the weather service said.
Chances of rainfall are 20% starting around noon and continuing after 1 p.m. with less than a tenth of an inch of precipitation expected, the agency said.
Wednesday is likely to be mostly sunny with temperatures hitting 64 degrees and winds blowing between 5 and 10 mph, the weather service said.
Rain and thunderstorms could pick up before 7 p.m. at a 10% chance and less than a tenth of an inch of precipitation expected, the agency said.
Overnight temperatures are forecast to drop to 37 degrees with mostly clear skies and winds between 5 and 10 mph, the weather service said.
Thursday is the only dry day forecast this week with highs in the 70s.
During the weekend temperatures remain in the 70s and 80s with intermittent storms expected, the agency said.
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 73 degrees and winds between 5 to 15 mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph. A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 77 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph. A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m.
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 59 degrees and winds between 5 to 15 mph. A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Chance of precipitation is 60%.