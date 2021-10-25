Colorado Springs is expected to hit above-average temperatures Monday ahead of a day of high fire danger, the National Weather Service in Pueblo said.
Temperatures are expected to hit 77 degrees, 16 degrees above the average high for Oct. 25 and 2 degrees below the record high for the day, the agency said.
Skies are expected to be partly sunny with wind gusts up to 15 mph, the weather service said.
Overnight temperatures drop to 47 degrees before a day of blustery winds that increase the risk of fire danger in the area, the agency said.
There is a 40% chance of snow possible Tuesday night but any accumulation won't stick around for long with highs reaching 61 degrees Wednesday and beyond, the weather service predicted.
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 68 degrees. Breezy, with a south wind of 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. Patchy blowing dust after 11 a.m. A 50% chance of showers after noon. New precipitation amounts of less than one-tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 61 degrees and winds around 15 mph.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 62 degrees and winds between 10 to 15 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 67 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph.