Another day of spotty rain showers and thunderstorms is expected in Colorado Springs on Wednesday, the National Weather Service in Pueblo said.
There is an 80% chance of rain starting before before 5 p.m. It will continue throughout the evening, the weather service said.
Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 78 degrees with mild winds, the agency added.
Overnight skies are forecast to be mostly cloudy with a low of 54 degrees, the weather service said.
Rain and thunderstorms are expected to persist into the weekend, but temperatures are predicted to gradually increase into the mid-80s by July 4, the agency said.
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service:
Thursday: High near 79 degrees with winds between 5 to 10 mph. Showers and thunderstorms, mainly after noon. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Friday: High near 78 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before noon, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm between noon and 3 p.m., then showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82 degrees and winds around 5 mph. A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon.
Independence Day: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph. A 40% of showers and thunderstorms after noon.