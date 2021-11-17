After several days with highs in the 60s and 70s, Colorado Springs temperatures are not expected to get above 41 degrees Wednesday, the National Weather Service in Pueblo said.
Wednesday skies are anticipated to be mostly sunny with mild breezes, the agency said.
Overnight temperatures are likely to drop to a low of 18 degrees, the weather service said.
Thursday's high inches back into the 50s with temperatures warming up into the 60s by the weekend.
No signs of precipitation are expected during the upcoming days.
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 52 degrees and winds between 5 to 15 mph.
Friday: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 63 degrees and winds around 10 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 61 degrees and winds around 10 mph.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 53 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph.