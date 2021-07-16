A mostly sunny day precedes afternoon thunderstorms in Colorado Springs, the National Weather Service in Pueblo said.
Temperatures will likely reach a high of 88 degrees with light breezes and increasing cloud cover, the agency said.
Rain and thunderstorms could appear between 2-5 p.m., the weather service said.
Overnight temperatures will likely drop to 59 degrees with mild winds and mostly cloudy skies, the weather service said.
Highs in the 80s and chances of afternoon thunderstorms continue throughout the weekend into early next week, the agency said.
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service:
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 88 and winds between 5 to 10 mph. A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 88 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph. A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 86 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph. A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph. A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon.