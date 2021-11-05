Sunshine and temperatures in the 70s are expected to hold off any signs of rain or snow Friday and into early next week, the National Weather Service in Pueblo said.
Temperatures are likely to reach a 71-degree high Friday with mild winds and sunny skies, the agency said.
Overnight temperatures could drop to a low of 36 degrees with mostly clear skies and slight breezes, the weather service said.
Saturday and Sunday forecasts are likely to reach 75- and 76-degree highs with dry, sunny skies, the agency said.
By Tuesday, highs dip back down to 59 degrees, the weather service said.
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 75 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 76 degrees and winds around 10 mph.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 68 degrees and winds between 10 to 15 mph.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 59 degrees and winds between 10 to 15 mh.