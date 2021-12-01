Colorado Springs is likely to continue an unusually warm streak for this time of year Wednesday with above average temperatures, the National Weather Service in Pueblo said.
Tuesday's high could reach 68 degrees, 3 degrees below the record high for Dec. 1, the agency said.
Skies are expected to be sunny with more sun to come throughout the end of the week and into the weekend.
Overnight temperatures are anticipated to drop to a low of 38 degrees with mostly clear skies, the weather service said.
Temperatures are likely hover above average highs this week with Thursday forecast to break the record high temperature of 68 for Dec. 2 by four degrees, the weather service said.
No signs of precipitation appear in the forecast during upcoming days.
Wednesday, Colorado Springs entered its 204th straight day without measurable snowfall since mid-May. The longest stretch without snow in Colorado Springs lasted 236 days in 2012 and 1946.
Colorado Springs is on the cusp of breaking the record for latest measurable snowfall and will pass that record if flakes don't fall and stick by Thursday.
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 72 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 62 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 60 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 58 degrees and winds between 10 to 15 mph.