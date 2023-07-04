Mother nature might be bringing her own fireworks to town today as the risk for severe thunderstorms is in the forecast around Colorado Springs.

Colorado Springs residents can expect a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 p.m., according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

It will be mostly sunny with a high near 89 and north northwest winds will blow between 5 to 15 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Isolated shower and thunderstorm development over the higher terrain early in the afternoon will move into the plains by mid to late afternoon. Strong to severe thunderstorms are then expected later this afternoon into the middle part of the evening across the plains, with the highest chances along and north of the Arkansas River Valley. The main hazards with any severe storm will be hail to the size of golf balls and damaging wind gusts to 70 mph.

The risk for more severe thunderstorms closer to the Colorado Springs and El Paso County areas is forecast for Wednesday, as Tuesday's severe threats move from the northeastern plains to the central and southeastern plains of Colorado.

Sign Up for Springs AM Update Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Wednesday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between noon and 3 p.m., then showers and thunderstorms likely after 3 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. South southeast wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

Friday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. South southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

Saturday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon.