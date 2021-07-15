Colorado Springs weather is expected to stay mostly calm aside from a bout of thunderstorms Thursday evening, the National Weather Service in Pueblo said.
Temperatures are likely to reach a high of 85 degrees with mild breezes and mostly sunny skies, the agency said.
A 30% chance of rain and thunderstorms is possible before 5 p.m. and again before 7 p.m. with less than one-tenth of an inch of precipitation expected, the weather service said.
Overnight temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 58 degrees with partly cloudy skies and light breezes, the agency said.
The forecast is likely to repeat over the next several days with temperatures in the mid- to high 80s and slight chances of afternoon storms, the weather service said.
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service:
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph. A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. New rainfall amounts between one-tenth and one-quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 84 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph. A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. New rainfall amounts of less than one-tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 89 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph. A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 87 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph. A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon.