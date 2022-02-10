Sunshine, snow, sunshine.
That's what the weather forecast in Colorado Springs looks like over the next few days, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo. However, the snowfall is not expected to stick.
Thursday's forecast calls for a high near 55 degrees with sunny skies and light winds, the weather service predicts. Then, in true Colorado fashion, snow could arrive by Friday morning with up to a 60% chance and a high near 47 degrees.
"We will see a chance for some light snow Friday night into Saturday with minor accumulation," Gazette news partner KKTV said in a report.
The weather service predicts no more than one inch of possible snow.
The forecast calls for a high near 46 degrees Saturday and temps in the mid-50s Sunday.
Here's the upcoming forecast from the National Weather Service.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 55. North northwest wind 5-10 mph becoming south in the morning.
Friday: A 30% chance of snow showers, mainly after 2 p.m. Increasing clouds, with a high near 47. North wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph.
Friday night: Snow showers likely before 11 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15. North wind 5-15 mph becoming west northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 46. West southwest wind around 10 mph.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 55. Southwest wind around 10 mph.