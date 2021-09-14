Aside from a blip of intermittent thunderstorms and rain showers Tuesday afternoon and evening, Colorado Springs is expected to be bright and sunny most of the day and throughout the rest of the week, the National Weather Service in Pueblo predicted.
Colorado Springs is expected to reach a high of 81 degrees Tuesday, the agency said.
Chances of storms start around 3 p.m. at a 60% probability and continue after 4 p.m. with increasing clouds. Less than a tenth of an inch of rain is expected, the weather service said.
Before 9 p.m. chances of storms drop to 20% with an overnight low of 50 degrees, the agency said.
Temperatures are likely to hover in the 80s to 90s into the weekend with no clouds or storms in sight, the weather service said.
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 86 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 91 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 88 degrees and winds between 10 to 15 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 88 degrees and winds between 10 to 15 mph.