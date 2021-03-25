Colorado Springs is likely to see sunshine Thursday after several days of snow, the National Weather Service in Pueblo said.
Thursday will likely be mostly sunny with a high of 49 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph, the weather service said.
Overnight skies are expected to be mostly cloudy with a low of 27 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph, the agency said.
Friday shows chance of rain and snow ahead of a warm sunny weekend, the weather service said.
"The sun will come out and temperatures will warm into the 50s and 60s Saturday, 60s to near 70 by Sunday!" Gazette news partner KKTV reported. "We’re staying dry too... it will be a good one to get out."
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service.
Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 50 degrees and winds around 5 mph. A 30% chance of showers after noon. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 51 degrees and winds around 5 mph.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 62 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 69 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph.