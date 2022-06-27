Sunny skies continue in Colorado Springs with a high near 84, the National Weather Service predicts.
Wednesday is expected to be much the same, with sunny skies and a high rising near 88.
Chances for showers and thunderstorms after noon return later in the week, with Thursday expecting a 50% chance of showers and a high near 85. Friday may see rain after 12 p.m. and with a slightly cooler high near 78.
Saturday may see afternoon showers and a high near 79, the service forecast.
Fire restrictions are still in place for Colorado Springs.
Here's the forecast from the National Weather Service:
Today: Sunny, with a high near 84. West wind 5-15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 88. South wind 10-15 mph.
Thursday: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with a northwest wind 10-20 mph becoming northeast in the morning. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Friday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. North northwest wind 10-15 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Saturday: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. South southeast wind 10-15 mph.