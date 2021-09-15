Colorado Springs' forecast is full of sunshine Wednesday and the rest of the week, the National Weather Service in Pueblo predicted.
Temperatures are expected to reach 87 degrees Wednesday with an overnight low of 54 degrees, the agency said.
Thursday will likely be the warmest upcoming day with a high of 90 degrees, the weather service said.
The weekend is also expected to stay sunny with temperatures in the high 80s, the agency said.
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 90 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 85 degrees and winds between 10 to 15 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 89 degrees and winds between 5 to 15 mph.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 89 degrees and winds between 10 to 15 mph.