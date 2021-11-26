High temperatures return to the 60s Friday with no signs of precipitation in Colorado Springs, the National Weather Service in Pueblo predicted.
Sunshine and a high of 64 degrees are likely. Temperatures are anticipated to reach 15 degrees above the normal high for Nov. 26, the agency said.
Overnight low temperatures drop to 34 degrees with partly cloudy skies, the weather service predicted.
Saturday temperatures are forecast to reach 53 degrees before jumping back into the 60s Sunday and Monday, the agency said.
Friday, Colorado Springs entered its 199th straight day without measurable snowfall since mid-May. The longest stretch without snow in Colorado Springs lasted 236 days in 2012 and 1946.
Colorado Springs is also approaching the record for latest measurable snowfall and will pass the record if flakes, and stick, by Dec. 2.
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 53 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 65degrees and winds around 5 mph.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 65 degrees and winds around 5 mph
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 58 degrees and winds around 10 mph.