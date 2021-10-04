Colorado Springs is expected to have above-average temperatures for the first week of October with highs in the 70s, the National Weather Service in Pueblo said.
Monday is expected to be sunny with a high of 78 degrees, 8 degrees above the the average high for Oct. 4, data from the agency showed.
Overnight temperatures are expected to drop to 46 degrees with clear skies, the weather service said.
Temperatures are expected to stay in the mid- to high 70s throughout the week, the agency said.
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 76 degrees and winds between 5 to 15 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 77 degrees and winds between 5 to 15 mph. A 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 76 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 77 degrees and winds between 5 to 15 mph.