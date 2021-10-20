A streak of mild temperatures, sunny skies and dry conditions are expected in Colorado Springs through the weekend, the National Weather Service in Pueblo predicted.
Temperatures are likely to reach a high of 63 degrees Wednesday with sunny skies and light winds, the agency said.
Overnight temperatures are expected to drop to 35 degrees with mostly clear skies, the weather service said.
Thursday is expected to bring more of the same with temperatures jumping into the 70s by Friday, the agency said.
There are no signs of precipitation in the upcoming forecast, the weather service said.
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 69 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 72 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 72 degrees and winds 10 to 15 mph.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 69 degrees and winds between 5 to 15 mph.