Tuesday starts off a hot, dry stretch in Colorado Springs, the National Weather Service in Pueblo said.
Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 89 degrees, 10 degrees more than the average high of 79 degrees for June 8, the agency said.
The day will likely be sunny and dry with breezes ranging from 5 to 20 mph, the weather service said.
Overnight skies stay mostly clear with a low of 59 degrees and winds between 10 to 15 mph, the agency said.
The rest of the week and weekend stay in the 80s and 90s with no rain in sight, the weather service said.
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service:
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 87 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 93 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 81 degrees and winds between 5 to 15 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 87 degrees and winds between 5 to 15 mph.