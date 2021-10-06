Colorado Springs is expected to see several more days of warm, sunny days before storms and cooler weather set in Sunday and early next week, the National Weather Service in Pueblo predicted.
Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 78 degrees on Wednesday with an overnight low of 47 degrees, the agency said.
Thursday through Saturday is expected to bring more sunshine and 70-degree weather, the weather service said.
Thunderstorms are likely to stir up Saturday night and into Sunday with highs in the 60s, the agency said.
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 75 degrees and winds between 5 to 15 mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78 degrees and winds between 5 to 15 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 74 degrees and winds between 10 to 15 mph.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 65 and winds around 10 mph. A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms.