Weather in the Colorado Springs area is expected to be mostly sunny with an increased chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

Expect a high of 82 degrees with an increased chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. A calm southeast wind around 5 mph is expected to pick up this afternoon with chances of precipitation at 60 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than one-tenth of an inch are expected, but higher amounts may occur during thunderstorms.

The National Weather Service has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for Sunday, Aug. 27 and Monday, Aug. 28:

Scattered to numerous thunderstorms will develop over the mountains this afternoon. The stronger storms will be capable of producing periods of moderate to heavy rainfall, increasing the flash flood potential for area burn scars. The area with the greatest risk will be across the Sangre de Cristo, Wet, and Rampart Mountains. Wind gusts up to 40 mph and cloud to ground lightning will also be possible with the stronger storms as they push east across the I-25 Corridor later this afternoon and evening.

Thunderstorm activity is expected to linger late into the night for much of the area, though storms are forecast to weaken and diminish as they continue pushing to the east.

Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service:

Sign Up for Springs AM Update Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Monday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 10am. High near 76. North northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7am, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 10am. Sunny, with a high near 77. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 86. West southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon.

Thursday: A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 89. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. West northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Saturday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.