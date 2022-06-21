Colorado Springs is expecting a dry, sunny Tuesday. Temps may cool off Tuesday and Wednesday, with highs in the 70s, according to the National Weather Service.

Afternoon thunderstorms are a possibility Wednesday through the end of the week and over the weekend.

Warmer temps are on the forecast Thursday with highs in the 80s, but could cool off again over the weekend. Sunday may see a high near 67.

Fire restrictions are still in place for Colorado Springs.

Here's the forecast from the National Weather Service:

Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 75. North wind 10-15 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon.

Wednesday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. Light and variable wind becoming south 10-15 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. West northwest wind 5-10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Friday: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. West northwest wind 10-15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Saturday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. North wind 10-15 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67. South southeast wind 10-15 mph.