Colorado Springs is expected to start the week with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the 80s, the National Weather Service in Pueblo said.
Temperatures are likely to reach 85 degrees Monday with mild winds, the agency said.
Overnight lows are expected to drop to 60 degrees, the weather service said.
A bout of haze is forecast Tuesday but the rest of the week shows signs of sunny skies, afternoon thunderstorms and temperatures in the 80s and 90s, the agency said.
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service.
Tuesday: Widespread haze. Areas of smoke. Sunny, with a high near 91 degrees and winds between 5 to 15 mph.
Wednesday: Increasing clouds, with a high near 91 degrees and winds between 5 to 15 mph. A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon.
Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 86 degrees and winds between 10 to 15 mph. A slight chance of showers before 9 a.m., then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 9 a.m. and noon, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 84 degrees and winds between 10 to 15 mph. A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon.