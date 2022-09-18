Colorado Springs residents can expect sunny skies today with a high near 87, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo. West southwest winds between 5 to 10 mph will become south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
Isolated thunderstorms are possible late this afternoon and early this evening over the eastern San Juan and southern La Garita Mountains. Any storms that form may produce lightning and wind gusts to 40 mph.
Near critical fire danger is expected across the plains today, especially in Las Animas and Baca Counties, where winds could gust around 20 mph in the afternoon while humidity falls below 15 percent.
Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 88. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south southeast in the morning.
Tuesday: A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. West northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east southeast in the afternoon.
Wednesday: A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73. North northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Thursday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 72. South wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.