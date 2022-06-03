Sunshine may turn to clouds Friday afternoon in Colorado Springs, with thunderstorms after 4 p.m. likely. The high will be near 76, according to the National Weather Service.

There is a 70% chance of rain, but rainfall amounts are expected to be slight. However, more rain can be expected in thunderstorms.

The National Weather Service in Pueblo said scattered severe storms are also forecast for eastern Colorado today, near the state border with Kansas.

The weekend will bring highs in the 80s and sunny days through Monday. Saturday and Sunday could see afternoon thunderstorms.

Here's the forecast from the National Weather Service:

Today: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 4 p.m. Patchy fog before 8 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, then becoming cloudy during the afternoon, with a high near 76. South southeast wind 5-15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday: A 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Northwest wind 5-10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Sunday: A 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. West northwest wind 5-10 mph becoming east southeast in the afternoon.

Monday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. West northwest wind 5-15 mph becoming east southeast in the afternoon.