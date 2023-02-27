Colorado Springs residents can expect sunny skies and gusty conditions to start the week, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

People can expect a high near 52 with gusts between 15-20 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.

Strong to severe winds and low humidity values has created favorable conditions for "rapid rates of fire growth and spread" across much of southern Colorado, the weather service said. A fire weather watch has been issued for all counties across the southern plains and along the southern Interstate 25 corridor south of El Paso County and into Pueblo County.

Any activities that could create sparks, such as using outdoor welding equipment or heavy machinery, tossing cigarette butts, outdoor burning and more are discouraged, the weather service said.

Tuesday could see a high near 47 with another round of 15-20 mph gusts, while a high near 39 and a small chance of snow is forecast on Wednesday.

Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Tuesday: Patchy blowing dust after 5 p.m. Sunny, with a high near 47. Windy, with a west wind 15-20 mph increasing to 25-30 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph.

Wednesday: A 20% chance of snow showers after 11 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 39. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 10-15 mph increasing to 15-20 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday: A 40% chance of snow showers before 11 a.m. Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 35. Breezy, with a north wind 15-20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 40. Northwest wind around 10 mph becoming south southeast in the morning.