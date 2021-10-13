Aside from a chances of snow Thursday night, the days ahead are forecast to be sunny with temperatures in the 50s and 60s in Colorado Springs, the National Weather Service in Pueblo said.
Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 63 degrees Wednesday with an overnight low of 32 degrees, the agency said.
Thursday brings chances of rain showers in the afternoon with precipitation likely turning to snow overnight as temperatures drop below freezing, the weather service said.
Temperatures pick up into the 50s on Friday and climb into the 70s by Sunday, the agency predicted.
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service.
Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 50 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph. A 50% chance of showers after noon. New precipitation amounts of less than one-tenth of an inch possible.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 54 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 66 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 71 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph.