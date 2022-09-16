"Gusty winds and dry conditions" are expected in southern Colorado, including Colorado Springs, on Friday and into the weekend, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
Highs are expected to near 80 on Friday and 79 on Saturday, while Sunday could see a high near 86.
The dry conditions bring "elevated" fire weather threats this weekend, the NWS said. The service urges avoiding activities that could start wildfires.
Hot this afternoon and weekend. #COWX pic.twitter.com/hFYBUI4Zna— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) September 16, 2022
Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.
Today: A 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4 p.m. Increasing clouds, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind becoming south 10-15 mph in the morning.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 79. North wind 5-10 mph becoming south 10-15 mph in the afternoon.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 86. West wind 5-15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 87. West northwest wind 5-15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.