Colorado Springs is forecast for sunny and warm weather with a high of 79 on Saturday, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

There's a slight chance of showers in the evening, mostly between 7-8 p.m. The rest of the evening will likely stay mostly clear with a low around 56. Winds throughout the day and evening will range from 5-15 mph.

Here's the full forecast from the National Weather Service:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 79. North wind 5-15 mph.

Sunday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 84.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 88. West northwest wind 5-10 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon.

Independence Day: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. West northwest wind 5-15 mph becoming east southeast in the afternoon.

Wednesday: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. North northeast wind 10-15 mph becoming east southeast in the afternoon.

Thursday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. South southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.