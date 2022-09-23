After a mid-week cooldown, temperatures in Colorado Springs are expected to warm back up Friday in time for weekend festivities around the area, including Oktoberfest, the Pikes Peak Regional Airshow, the Pueblo Chile Festival and more.

Friday could see clear, sunny skies with a high near 80 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo. Saturday could be much the same, with a forecast high near 79. Temps may drop slightly Sunday, which could see a sunny high near 73.

Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Today: Sunny, with a high near 80. East northeast wind 10-15 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 79. Light and variable wind becoming south southeast 5-10 mph in the morning.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 73. North northwest wind 5-15 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon.