021622-news-weather feature.jpg

Stephen Thompson captures a picture of 14, 115-foot Pikes Peak and the red rocks of Garden of the God Park Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, while hiking the Ridge Trail loop in the Colorado Springs park. Thompson and his wife, Laura Anderson, were exploring the park before going out to dinner for Valentine’s Day.

 Christian Murdock/The Gazette

After a week of bitter, bitter cold, Colorado Springs should expect a weekend of sunshine and warmer temps.

According to the National Weather Service in Pueblo, Friday's forecast calls for a high near 32 degrees with sunny skies. There's a slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon, though the weather service did not list possible accumulation totals.

Colorado snow totals: Mountains slammed, lower amounts on the Front Range

This is a significant change compared to what residents experienced earlier in the week, with steady snowfall and temps in the single digits or below at times.

The warm trend continues Saturday and Sunday, with temps in the high 30s and 50s, the weather service predicts.

"Over the weekend," Gazette news partner KKTV meteorologist Sydney Jackson said in a report, "you can play on dry time."

Here is the seven-day forecast from the National Weather Service. 

Friday: A 20% chance of snow showers after 4 p.m. Increasing clouds, with a high near 32. Wind chill values between -5 and 5. Northwest wind 5-10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 39. Wind chill values between zero and 10. North northwest wind 5-10 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 55. West northwest wind 5-10 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 57. West northwest wind 5-15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 64. West northwest wind 5-10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. West northwest wind 5-10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 65. West wind around 10 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon.

2 in apparent murder-suicide last week identified by Colorado Springs police
Woman arrested after Colorado Springs police find about 100 stolen items from possibly 35 victims

Reporter

Chhun Sun is The Gazette's morning breaking news reporter. A Thailand-born Cambodian-American, he joined The Gazette's staff in April 2015 — covering everything from public safety to sports and outdoors to local/state politics.

Load comments