After a week of bitter, bitter cold, Colorado Springs should expect a weekend of sunshine and warmer temps.
According to the National Weather Service in Pueblo, Friday's forecast calls for a high near 32 degrees with sunny skies. There's a slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon, though the weather service did not list possible accumulation totals.
This is a significant change compared to what residents experienced earlier in the week, with steady snowfall and temps in the single digits or below at times.
The warm trend continues Saturday and Sunday, with temps in the high 30s and 50s, the weather service predicts.
"Over the weekend," Gazette news partner KKTV meteorologist Sydney Jackson said in a report, "you can play on dry time."
Here is the seven-day forecast from the National Weather Service.
Friday: A 20% chance of snow showers after 4 p.m. Increasing clouds, with a high near 32. Wind chill values between -5 and 5. Northwest wind 5-10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 39. Wind chill values between zero and 10. North northwest wind 5-10 mph.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 55. West northwest wind 5-10 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 57. West northwest wind 5-15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 64. West northwest wind 5-10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. West northwest wind 5-10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 65. West wind around 10 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon.