Colorado Springs is forecast for sunny skies Tuesday with highs in the upper 80s, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

Expect sunny, clear conditions Tuesday, with a high of 87. Winds from the north are forecast to range between 5 to 10 mph.

Looking ahead into Tuesday night, expect mostly clear skies and a low bottoming out at 60 degrees.

Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Sign Up for Springs AM Update Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Wednesday: There’s a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms heading into the afternoon. Expect mostly sunny skies and a high of 91 degrees.

Thursday: There’s a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Expect sunny skies and a high of 88 degrees.

Friday: There’s a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Expect mostly sunny skies and a high of 90 degrees.

Saturday: There’s a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Expect sunny skies and a high of 89 degrees.

Sunday: Expect mostly sunny skies and a high of