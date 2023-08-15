Colorado Springs is forecast for sunny skies Tuesday with highs in the upper 80s, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
Expect sunny, clear conditions Tuesday, with a high of 87. Winds from the north are forecast to range between 5 to 10 mph.
Summer heat returns with enthusiasm through the extended 😎 #cowx pic.twitter.com/Pz8QvqEGNu— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) August 15, 2023
Looking ahead into Tuesday night, expect mostly clear skies and a low bottoming out at 60 degrees.
Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service.
Wednesday: There’s a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms heading into the afternoon. Expect mostly sunny skies and a high of 91 degrees.
Thursday: There’s a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Expect sunny skies and a high of 88 degrees.
Friday: There’s a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Expect mostly sunny skies and a high of 90 degrees.
Saturday: There’s a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Expect sunny skies and a high of 89 degrees.
Sunday: Expect mostly sunny skies and a high of
Comments are open to Gazette subscribers only