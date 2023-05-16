Colorado Springs residents should expect sunny, warm conditions with a chance of rain on Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

The weather agency predicts a high of 74 degrees, with a 30% possibility of thunderstorms between 3 and 5 p.m. Tuesday night’s low is expected to be about 46 degrees, with a slight chance of rain.

Here is the rest of the week’s forecast from the National Weather Service:

Wednesday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 73. West northwest wind 5-10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. High near 68. Northwest wind around 10 mph becoming east southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Friday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 61. North wind 10-15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Saturday: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 67. South wind around 10 mph.

Sunday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. North wind around 10 mph becoming east in the afternoon.