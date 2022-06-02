A mostly sunny Thursday in Colorado Springs has a slight chance of morning drizzles and late afternoon thunderstorms, with highs in the 60s.

According to the National Weather Service, more afternoon thunderstorms are possible Friday. Warmer temps are on the forecast for Friday, with highs in the 70s expected through the weekend.

Saturday and Sunday are expected to bring sun, with a slight chance of thunderstorms Sunday afternoon.

Here's the forecast from the National Weather Service:

Today: Areas of drizzle before 11 a.m., then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 65. South southeast wind 5-10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 10%.

Friday: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 77. Light and variable wind becoming south southeast 10-15 mph in the morning. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. West northwest wind 5-10 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

Sunday: A 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. West wind 5-10 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon.